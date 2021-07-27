Sky Cams
Port of Savannah is moving record-breaking volumes of cargo

Port of Savannah. Source: WTOC
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah is now moving record-breaking volumes of cargo.

Georgia Ports on Monday announced that for the first time in history, the Port of Savannah has moved 5.3 million 20-foot equivalent container units in a fiscal year. That means it has grown its cargo volumes by 20 percent in fiscal year 2021.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says that American companies are continuing to choose the Port of Savannah as a gateway to global trade. The governor said that Georgia’s ports are a key reason that it remains a strong state for business.

