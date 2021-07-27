SCCPSS holding bus driver job fair Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Opportunity Center at Goodwill is partnering with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools for a job fair on Tuesday, July 27.

They are looking to hire bus drivers and custodians. Starting salary wages could be up to $22 an hour.

The job fair is happening Tuesday at the Opportunity Center at 7220 Sallie Mood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Goodwill will help you with everything you need to apply and help set up an interview in the coming days.

Officials say they hope this will help those who are unemployed as well as students and parents looking for a ride to school.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.