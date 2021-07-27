Sky Cams
Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man that may be suffering from confusion

Henry Doctor
Henry Doctor(Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who’s latest known location may be in South Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, Henry Doctor left his home in the early morning hours in a burgundy 2006 Lincoln MK LT Truck with Georgia handicap tag XUU788 with his small terrier dog. The sheriff’s office states that Doctor may be suffering from confusion caused by a previous vehicle crash.

If you see Doctor or the vehicle, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

