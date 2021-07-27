Sky Cams
SPD working to identify shoplifting suspect

Surveillance image of the suspect.
Surveillance image of the suspect.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect who stole a designer purse from the Oglethorpe Mall earlier this month.

According to SPD, officers were called to Belk’s on July 21 for a couple who were shoplifting. The unidentified man fled with a Louis Vuitton purse valued at more than $1,700 before officers arrived. The female suspect, who was identified as Ally St. George, was captured and arrested.

The male subject is described as a black male with black hair and a full beard. He was last seen leaving in a silver Volkswagen Beetle.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Savannah Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident or the couple involved is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

