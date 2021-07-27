Tuesday marks 25 years since Centennial Olympic Park bombing

ATLANTA (WALB) - Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of a tragic event here in Georgia.

In 1996, a pipe bomb loaded with nails exploded during the Olympic games in Atlanta.

The explosion occurred during a free concert in Centennial Olympic Park, with at least 50,000 people in attendance.

It killed two people, including Albany native Alice Hawthorne, and injured more than 100 others.

Within a few days, security guard Richard Jewell was identified as a suspect, but he was fully cleared in October.

Another bombing in Atlanta and one in Alabama created evidence to tie the attacks to Eric Rudolph.

