Tuesday marks 25 years since Centennial Olympic Park bombing

The Olympic flame at Centennial Olympic Park. (WALB image)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of a tragic event here in Georgia.

In 1996, a pipe bomb loaded with nails exploded during the Olympic games in Atlanta.

The explosion occurred during a free concert in Centennial Olympic Park, with at least 50,000 people in attendance.

It killed two people, including Albany native Alice Hawthorne, and injured more than 100 others.

Within a few days, security guard Richard Jewell was identified as a suspect, but he was fully cleared in October.

Another bombing in Atlanta and one in Alabama created evidence to tie the attacks to Eric Rudolph.

