TUESDAY | Scattered downpours possible through early evening

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few rain showers continue to roll into our area from the near shore coastal waters this morning. Spotty downpours are tied to an area of low pressure moving through our area.

That area of low pressure is forecast to move north through the day; increasing the risk of scattered downpours and allowing rain to spread further inland. Expect scattered rain, some of which will be heavy, spreading inland this afternoon and evening. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s at the coastline and lower 90s well inland.

Hotter weather returns later this week.

Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. A few communities could reach 100° away from the coastline. It’ll feel as hot as 110°, or so, each afternoon. Heat Advisories may be needed.

An approaching front brings a greater chance of rain and much cooler temperatures this weekend and early next work-week.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

