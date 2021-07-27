With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - A former textile plant in Louisville is on track to become one of six sources of legal medical marijuana in the Peach State.

A Georgia state board met Saturday to approve the half-dozen companies that will sell the drug out of 69 that applied.

The decision was a result of the Georgia General Assembly’s passage two years ago of House Bill 324, which gives patients access to low-THC medical cannabis oil. THC is the compound that makes users feel high.

The law allows no more than six companies to produce and sell the cannabis product.

Among the companies winning preliminary approval Saturday was TheraTrue, which plans to grow and process the medical marijuana in the former Cadet Manufacturing textile plant near the Louisville airport.

It’s not completely a done deal because companies that were turned down can still protest the decision by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission. But it all should be wrapped up within a couple of weeks, according to a TheraTrue spokesman.

Of the six companies moving forward in the process, two can have 100,000 square feet of growing space, while four will be limited to 50,000 square feet.

TheraTrue is in that second category.

The companies will have a year to begin operations, but they’re eager to get started, according to TheraTrue, even though some of the specifics such as sales locations are still being worked out.

TheraTrue was launched in Georgia in 2019 by entrepreneur Paul Judge, Ph.D. He’s joined by CEO Victor E. Mancebo in leading the company.

In addition to Judge and Mancebo, TheraTrue says its medical advisory board includes more than 20 physicians, pharmacists and scientists.

The plans for Louisville have been well-met by the community, where Judge has been working with local leaders for a couple of years.

“The TheraTrue team is extremely grateful to be selected by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission for the opportunity to provide Georgians suffering from chronic medical conditions with a much-needed treatment option,” Judge said. “We thank Gov. Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly, and the GAMCC for their work to make all of this possible. The TheraTrue team is committed to prioritizing safety and security as we continue our work.”

The company also has plans for a facility in Staunton, Va., to serve that state.

