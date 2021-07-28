All Toombs County students returning to face-to-face instruction

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School starts next week for students in Toombs County and school officials say the school day will look a lot more normal than last year.

For the first time since March of last year, all the students in the Toombs County school district will be back to face-to-face learning.

“I think our parents understand that student learning face-to-face in the classroom with the teacher in the classroom, there’s no substitute for it. So, we’ve had an overwhelmingly supportive community,” Toombs County Superintendent Barry Waller said.

Waller said they started the last school year with about 350 students doing virtual learning. By Christmas, he says, half of those students came back to the classroom and by the end of the year only around 90 students were taking classes virtually.

Waller says remote learning is not an option this year as of right now.

“We had a great school year.”

Waller says they want their school days to be as close to normal as possible. Masks will be optional both in school and on the bus and routine temperature checks are over.

“We will have some of the same protocols in place that we had last year with a positive COVID case in a classroom. We will continue to notify parents and let them make the decision based on what they feel about the student needs,” Waller said.

All athletics and after school programs, including a new one, will be offered this year.

“We will also be running an enrichment and remediation after school care for students who may have some learning loss that we need to try to fill in gaps. When I say gaps, gaps of instruction that were missed. So, we will, at each school level, be able to provide that opportunity to students.”

The district, Waller says, is in good shape when it comes to staffing. Teachers will return on Aug. 2 for final preparations before the first day.

“We have great teachers and great staff. Again, we are just excited to be able to get them all back and get our students back in our schools and have a normal school year,” Waller said.

Waller says last year taught them to not take things for granted. He says it also showed him the kind of commitment his staff has for education.

“The resiliency learned that what folks could do when they pull themselves together to do things for kids.”

School starts on Aug. 6 and if parents have any additional questions, they’re encouraged to call the board of education.

The school will be hosting a community-wide back to school bash on Saturday, Aug. 7.

