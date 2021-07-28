Beaufort native places 9th in Tokyo Olympics

Sky Cams
Clarence Cummings JR of the United States competes in the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(Luca Bruno | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOKYO (WTOC) - As the Olympics continue in Tokyo, Team USA had some Lowcountry flair to it on the competition floor this morning.

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings placed 9th in Olympic weightlifting.

Cummings, who is 21-years-old, was the youngest of the lifters on stage, and the youngest lifter for Team USA since 2000, according to Team USA’s website.

This was the first Olympic appearance for the four-time junior world champion.

Defending Olympic champion and world record holder Zhiyong Shi of China won gold, Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela won the silver medal, and Rahmat Erwin Abdullah of Indonesia brought home the bronze.

