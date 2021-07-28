COVID-19 vaccine demand diminishing in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For months, Hampton Regional Medical Center was the only place in the county with the COVID vaccine.

They have been able to give 5,400 doses of Pfizer to community members, but demand was so high at the start, they couldn’t do it alone.

“We had to partner with our local EMS because we didn’t have the manpower to vaccinate the amount of people that were needing it,” Hampton Regional Medical Center Quality Assurance Coordinator Melanie Wooten said.

That demand has slowly gone away though, and now they’re having the opposite problem.

“At the beginning we had more people asking for vaccine than we had vaccine in house and now we can easily get vaccine and we’re asking people that haven’t been vaccinated to come in, but there are clinics where we have leftover vaccine now because the numbers coming out are so low,” Wooten said.

Wooten said the county has specific challenges when trying to vaccinate those who need it.

“We do have a rural community, we have a lot of citizens that don’t have access to broadband, don’t have a lot of transportation,” Wooten said.

But she’s proud of what they’ve been able to do despite those challenges. The most recent numbers show Hampton County has 43 percent of its population fully vaccinated, with around 48 percent having received at least one dose.

Their vaccination rate makes them one of the top 15 of counties statewide, which Wooten says is a credit to grassroots efforts in the community.

“When Hampton County has issues, we’ve seen time and time again the county is small and it’s close knit so we really do pull together to help each other out,” Wooten said.

The hospital is continuing vaccination efforts. If you’re a Hampton County resident looking to get vaccinated, please email vaccinerequest@hamptonregional.org to set up an appointment.

