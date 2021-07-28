Kroger teams up with Lyft for rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kroger and Lyft are joining forces to help you get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, if you schedule an vaccination appointment at a participating Kroger store you’ll also get a credit for the ride share company Lyft. This will cover around a $12 ride to and from the appointments.

The following is a list of area stores participating:

1900 Victory Dr., Savannah - 912-236-0750

311 E Gwinnett St., Savannah - 912-231-2266

555 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville - 912-876-6675

495 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah - 912-897-0316

7 Diamond Causway, Savannah - 912-353-4351

5720 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah - 912-235-3425

318 Mall Blvd Suite 100, Savannah - 912-200-9165

53 Exchange St., Richmond Hill - 912-459-3030

