Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kroger teams up with Lyft for rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kroger and Lyft are joining forces to help you get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, if you schedule an vaccination appointment at a participating Kroger store you’ll also get a credit for the ride share company Lyft. This will cover around a $12 ride to and from the appointments.

  • The following is a list of area stores participating:
  • 1900 Victory Dr., Savannah - 912-236-0750
  • 311 E Gwinnett St., Savannah - 912-231-2266
  • 555 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville - 912-876-6675
  • 495 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah - 912-897-0316
  • 7 Diamond Causway, Savannah - 912-353-4351
  • 5720 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah - 912-235-3425
  • 318 Mall Blvd Suite 100, Savannah - 912-200-9165
  • 53 Exchange St., Richmond Hill - 912-459-3030

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
City of Savannah
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah as COVID-19 cases rise again
Damion Travis Simmons
Beaufort Police looking for man they say spit in employee’s face over cost of extra sauce packets

Latest News

Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings
Update on COVID-19
Emergency leaders concerned by recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Bulloch Co.