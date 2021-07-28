Kroger teams up with Lyft for rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kroger and Lyft are joining forces to help you get your COVID-19 vaccine.
Right now, if you schedule an vaccination appointment at a participating Kroger store you’ll also get a credit for the ride share company Lyft. This will cover around a $12 ride to and from the appointments.
- The following is a list of area stores participating:
- 1900 Victory Dr., Savannah - 912-236-0750
- 311 E Gwinnett St., Savannah - 912-231-2266
- 555 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville - 912-876-6675
- 495 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah - 912-897-0316
- 7 Diamond Causway, Savannah - 912-353-4351
- 5720 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah - 912-235-3425
- 318 Mall Blvd Suite 100, Savannah - 912-200-9165
- 53 Exchange St., Richmond Hill - 912-459-3030
