Locally-owned market opens in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was a special day for Darien residents.

The town’s only grocery store went from permanent closure to new life as a locally-owned market. Today was the day a local couple finally got to open their resurrected store, now called The Coastal Market.

Darien residents went three months without a grocery store in town, so you can only imagine how happy customers were walking into The Coastal Market, many of them with a long shopping list.

“I haven’t been to a real grocery store in over a month,” Susan Livingston said.

“We’re looking for everything. Everything from luncheon meat to a bottle of wine maybe,” Jeff Long said.

With their local grocer back open, residents can now say goodbye to a long drive for groceries.

“Brunswick or St. Simons, so it’s a long drive,” Long said.

“I had to be really strategic about when I went to Brunswick,” Megan Hunnicut said.

Customers said they’re pleased with what the store offers and how it looks.

“It’s beautiful. I love the floors. I love everything about it,” Livingston said.

As for the owner and the store’s management team, they said they’re just happy to be serving the community.

“We just really want you to tell us what you want, and we’re really good at giving it to you,” Reynold’s Foodliner president Tom Coogle said.

The Coastal Market’s owner said the future looks bright for the store.

“We feel really good about it and really excited,” owner James McKinzie said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.