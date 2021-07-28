Sky Cams
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and...
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and dozens of others are injured after a chemical leak on Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)

Gray says two people “sustained fatal injuries,” and the company identified them as contractors.

Dozens of others sustained minor injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders and confirmed that all those working in the area of the leak were accounted for. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

