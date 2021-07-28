Savannah Police: missing woman with dementia has been located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say Lynda Fowler has been located and is safe.

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia.

According to police, 70-year-old Lynda Fowler was last seen on Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Gordon.

Police say she has dementia and left with her 8-year-old granddaughter. Her granddaughter was found in the area of East 40th.

She was wearing a long sleeve pink shirt with Savannah written across it, pajama-like shorts with black and red flowers that look like roses, and multi-colored Nikes.

She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds.

If seen, please call 911.

