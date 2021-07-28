Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police: missing woman with dementia has been located

Lynda Fowler
Lynda Fowler(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say Lynda Fowler has been located and is safe.

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia.

According to police, 70-year-old Lynda Fowler was last seen on Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Gordon.

Police say she has dementia and left with her 8-year-old granddaughter. Her granddaughter was found in the area of East 40th.

She was wearing a long sleeve pink shirt with Savannah written across it, pajama-like shorts with black and red flowers that look like roses, and multi-colored Nikes.

She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds.

If seen, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
City of Savannah
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah as COVID-19 cases rise again

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
In Focus: South Carolina first leads, then lags with police body cameras
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Defendants wait hundreds of days before trial in Chatham County
Defendants wait hundreds of days before trial in Chatham County
Hampton Regional seeing rise in COVID patients
Hampton Regional seeing rise in COVID patients
Guided tour operators in Savannah adapt to new mask mandate
Guided tour operators in Savannah adapt to new mask mandate