Savannah’s mask mandate includes events at the Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In response to rising COVID-19 cases, Savannah has restored a mask mandate for city buildings, early childhood facilities, hospitals and transportation.

That could impact your family when you decide to head downtown.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made clear the most recent mask mandate extends to events at the city-owned Civic Center. The building is actually managed by Oak View Group (OVG), the company contracted by the city to handle operations.

OVG released a statement saying their events will continue as planned and that they’ve strengthened their already rigorous sanitation process and procedures throughout the Savannah Civic Center. Oak View Group went on to say in part, “All event attendees and staff will be required to wear a mask for all events while in the facility per Mayor Van Johnson’s mask mandate. If guests arrive without a mask, they will be provided with one before entering. At the entrance of the facility, guests will go through a security and temperature screening.”

They also say they will continue to review emerging guidance on preventative measures and will adjust our policies and procedures as needed.

Here’s the whole statement regarding the mask mandate and operations:

“The comfort and safety of our guests and employees is a top priority for us. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with local and state officials, the CDC and our corporate office and following their guidance and suggestions.

Our events will continue as planned as we have strengthened our already rigorous sanitation process and procedures throughout the Savannah Civic Center. In addition to placing hand sanitizer at each of our entry points and restrooms, we have also posted messaging about the mask requirements. All event attendees and staff will be required to wear a mask for all events while in the facility per Mayor Van Johnson’s mask mandate. If guests arrive without a mask, they will be provided with one before entering. At the entrance of the facility, guests will go through a security and temperature screening. Furthermore, we have sent email communication out to event attendees with the City of Savannah’s mask mandate information and CDC COVID-19 guidelines and suggestions.

We have further added the following measures to create a safe environment for our guests, including:

- Disinfecting floors, surfaces and food-serving areas before, during and after events.

- Ensuring all employees are trained in properly washing, cleaning and wearing gloves when serving our guests.

- Sanitizing restrooms continuously throughout the day whether there are events or not.

- Having personnel open doors for guests.

- Closely monitoring the health of our employees and requiring them to stay home should they experience the slightest of symptoms.

With the safety of our guests, their families and our employees a top priority, we kindly remind our guests if they or any of their family members are experiencing respiratory illness and symptoms, fever, coughing and shortness of breath to avoid visiting the Savannah Civic Center and follow doctor’s orders.

Other steps we urge guests to take to minimize the spread of viruses include:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

- Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Especially before eating, after using the bathroom, and after coughing and/or sneezing.

- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Sneezing or coughing into your elbow; or covering your mouth and nose with a tissue before sneezing or coughing, then immediately discard the tissue.

- Regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and countertops.

We will continue to review emerging guidance on preventative measures and will adjust our policies and procedures as needed. We look forward to entertaining the folks of Savannah!”

