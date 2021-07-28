Sky Cams
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has changed the bell times for several schools in the district.

In a call to parents, the system said the bell time changes are due to the shortage of bus drivers. According to the system, the change in bell times will allow the “maximum number of students identified in Priorities 1, 2 and 3 can be transported.”

The school system noted in an email to teachers that the eight K-8 schools in the system will now start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. An adjustment of 35 minutes. Some charter and middle schools were also impacted.

Parents are asked to check the new bell times for your child’s school.

Below is the new bell time schedule posted by SCCPSS:

The first day of class for the new school year is next week, Wednesday, Aug. 4.

