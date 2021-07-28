Sky Cams
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Vidalia are getting ready for the first day of school next week.

School officials say the pandemic challenged them in many ways and they learned a lot. The superintendent says one of the biggest takeaways, he feels, is that his district sees the most success with face-to-face learning.

“Our virtual students didn’t necessarily thrive in that environment, so we’re kind of looking forward to having all of our kids back in the building, you know, if it’s safe and if it’s possible,” Superintendent Garrett Wilcox said.

On Aug. 6, all the students in the Vidalia City Schools system will return for in-person instruction. Wilcox says the only exceptions will be for medical reasons. He says he’s ready for, hopefully, a less stressful year than last.

“It was tough, and I’ll be honest it was stressful for a long time,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said he realizes there are some students who may need some additional instruction after having such a challenging year last year.

“We are offering more after school and tutoring type things moving into the fall than we have in the past. We hope that’ll kind of help bridge the gap for some of those that, for lack of a better term, might have missed out on some instructional pieces along the way,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox says cleaning measures will still be in place, but students and staff won’t have temperature checks and masks are optional. He says it seems everyone is on board with this decision.

“We’ll continue to encourage social distancing and those kinds of things, but I haven’t had any concerns,” he said.

All extracurricular activities are being offered and there are no schedule adjustments right now. Wilcox says he’s excited for the new school year to get started.

“You know, our hope is that we can get off on a good start and hope we’re not dealing with some of the same COVID concerns as the fall moves on,” Wilcox said.

