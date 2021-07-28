Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Damp morning, spotty additional storms in the afternoon

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid start to Wednesday with spotty rain showers dotting the area early this morning. Roadways are wet around the area this morning after overnight rain showers.

The chance of rain lessens through the morning. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many spots; warming to the mid-80s by noon and peaking in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Spotty, additional, rain may pop-up later this morning and afternoon.

Hotter, drier weather is on the way. Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. It’ll feel like it’s between 105° and 110° these afternoons. Heat Advisories may be needed.

Temperatures cool heading into the weekend as a cool front approaches and sparks scattered, to numerous, showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day,

Cutter

