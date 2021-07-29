Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Candler Co. deputies rescue dogs from house fire

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Candler County deputies rescued a family’s two dogs from a fire Saturday afternoon.

Bodycam video captured how they sprang into action and risked burns themselves to save the pets. The deputies who made the rescue on Harper Road say they’ve never had one like this, but they have to be ready for anything at a moment’s notice.

They came here from a 911 call of an explosion and found three separate fires of a car, an RV and one other. For the first few minutes, smoke blocked what was out back.

“The wind shifted and the smoke went in another direction, as a result, I saw movement behind the RV,” said Capt. Jamey O’Brien with Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office.

One of them grabbed a pair of bolt cutters from the fire fighters. Both had to navigate around everything in the back yard. But they felt the heat more as they got closer.

“I was like “if I’m hot this far away, these two dogs have to be cooking alive,” said Dep. Elliot Coursey with Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Coursey unbuckled one dog’s collar. O’Brien freed the other from a wire crate. You can see him struggle with the hot metal wiring. Both say they’ve gotten community praise since the sheriff’s office posted the video to social media.

“We deal with fires. We deal with dog calls daily. But the two together, not.”

According to deputies, the owners surrendered the dogs to foster care. They’re being treated and are on the mend.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

Latest News

Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
Savannah nonprofit preparing for increased assistance demand as eviction moratorium is set to...
Savannah nonprofit preparing for increased assistance demand as eviction moratorium is set to expire
Savannah Civic Center vaccine clinic relocating
Savannah Civic Center vaccine clinic relocating
Candler Co. deputies rescue dogs from house fire
Candler Co. deputies rescue dogs from house fire
Savannah nonprofit preparing for increased assistance demand as eviction moratorium is set to...
Savannah nonprofit preparing for increased assistance demand as eviction moratorium is set to expire