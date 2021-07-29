Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office holding first National Night Out

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One local community will host their first ever National Night Out event next week.

Organizers for Candler County’s first ever National Night Out event hope they see a big crowd Tuesday night. They say they want people to come meet deputies, put a face with a name or number to build a relationship with them before an emergency or other bad situation.

They’ll host at the sheriff’s complex off Highway 46. Deputy Ray Smith says they want to meet people and answer questions and listen to concerns and look for ways they can make neighborhoods better. He says events like this help people see officers as resource and an ally.

“Often with law enforcement, we meet people at their worst time. We just want to show that we’re here to help, not hinder,” said Dep. Ray Smith with Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happens next Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They’ll have everything from a petting zoo to bouncy houses. And it’s all happening at the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

