Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County Police will begin using school zone speed cameras

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of school means that school zone speed limits will be enforced.

Now, the Chatham County Police Department says that they will begin using school zone speed cameras.

Cameras will activate one hour before school starts and will stay on through the school day until one hour after the final bell rings. There will be signs warning you about the cameras from signs in the area.

CCPD says that you will not be ticketed until you are going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The cameras will be activated on Monday, Aug. 16, in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, and St. Andrews School. Warning tickets will be issued for the first thirty days, and citations will be issued beginning Sept. 16.

The department says that warning tickets will be issues for the first 30 days and after that citation will be given to anyone speeding in a school zone.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

Latest News

Tybee Island Maritime Academy partners with Kelly Tours to help transport students
The Coastal Health District is hosting their final back-to-school clinic before the first day...
Coastal Health District hosts back-to-school health screenings
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Savannah-Chatham school leaders have plan to try to address learning loss
Savannah-Chatham school leaders have plan to try to address learning loss