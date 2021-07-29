Chatham County Police will begin using school zone speed cameras

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of school means that school zone speed limits will be enforced.

Now, the Chatham County Police Department says that they will begin using school zone speed cameras.

Cameras will activate one hour before school starts and will stay on through the school day until one hour after the final bell rings. There will be signs warning you about the cameras from signs in the area.

CCPD says that you will not be ticketed until you are going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The cameras will be activated on Monday, Aug. 16, in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, and St. Andrews School. Warning tickets will be issued for the first thirty days, and citations will be issued beginning Sept. 16.

