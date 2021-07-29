Sky Cams
Coastal Health District hosts back-to-school health screenings

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is hosting their final back-to-school clinic before the first day of school. On Thursday, the department will be doing free health screenings, which is a requirement for any new students in the state of Georgia.

This is the second clinic the health department has hosted in Chatham County this month. At the clinic 2 weeks ago, they had 180 kids come for the free health screenings. That is the highest number the health departments has ever seen for their back-to-school clinics.

On Thursday at the Coastal Health District location at the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive, they will be offering hearing, vision, dental and nutrition screenings for free. Those screenings are a requirement for students of any grade level that are entering the Georgia School System for the first time.

This clinic is geared towards students that do not have insurance since it is free, but it is open to anyone.

“It is an exhausting experience but it is so fulfilling because it is exciting for us and my staff, to see the kids coming back, see new faces and it is a small step towards some normalcy with kids going back to school so it is an exciting event but it is exhausting because we are doing this all day long,” said Tammi Brown, the Chatham County Nurse Manager.

There is no appointment necessary but be prepared for a wait time. They will be practicing social distancing measures so you might have to wait outside for a short while. They also will be requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask.

