Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-29-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We begin to dry out today and we’ll see our hottest temps so far this year Friday and Saturday. Heat index values will exceed 110º for some. Make sure you are heat smart if you have any outdoor activities planned. That includes drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks and staying in the a/c as much as possible. A cold front will stall to our north this weekend and will help increase our rain chances into next week. It will also cool our temps a little. That front will wash out Monday but a second cold front stalls over the area into Wednesday keeping our rain chances going.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s with heat index values up to 110.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 112.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 114.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. with heat index values up to 109.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 5 kt becoming E late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW at 10 kt after midnight. Seas 1-2 ft. Friday: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

