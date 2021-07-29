Sky Cams
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them

In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta and Georgia school districts are announcing mask mandates even as Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing he won’t impose a statewide mask rule or restrict business and public activities.

Kemp on Wednesday repeated the stance, which he has held for more than a year. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced people must wear masks in all indoor public places including businesses.

Associated Press calculations show the share of Georgia public school students covered by mask mandates is now above 30%.

A sharp upward trend in newly reported cases continues with nearly 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday. More than 10% of all patients now hospitalized in Georgia for any reason have COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

