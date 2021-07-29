New scholarship for EMS, Paramedicine students established at Savannah Technical College

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new scholarship for EMS and Paramedicine students has been established at Savannah Technical College.

The scholarship is in memory of longtime professor and founder of the colleges EMS program Dr. Irving Victor. Two $750 awards will be given out during the fall semester.

Eligible students must be enrolled in EMS or Paramedicine program with a 2.7 GPA or higher. Students must have an intent to pursue emergency medicine as a career.

Dock Donaldson established the scholarship, he says he hopes this is a perpetual fund that grows for years to come.

“My wife and I decided to donate 10 shares of S & P500 stock to the scholarship fund and any cash funds that come in, the first $750 will go to the first scholarship. Any moneys over that will eventually be able to buy more stock which will help that increase and grow,” said Donaldson.

Dock says that his goal before he retired was to see paramedicine program through and he is very happy with where the program is and knowing that he is giving back to it for years to come.

