Preparations underway for upcoming school year in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts in Georgia are busy preparing for the first day of school. McIntosh County students head back on August 9 for face-to-face learning.

McIntosh County Schools are busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At McIntosh Academy, students will come back to freshly-painted hallways and waxed floors. District leaders say they’re eager to see students and staff in just a few weeks.

The 2021-22 school year won’t look that much different than how the district ended last school year. About 95 percent of students were already learning face-to-face.

The district says, while virtual learning was successful, nothing beats in-person.

“We have great, great teachers and they’re experts at what they do. We need our students in the classroom, prepared and ready to receive instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Pulos.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Pulos says most of the virtual students fell behind last school year, but were able to catch up when they returned to in-person learning.

This year, the district is prepared to again address any learning loss.

“We plan to have an afterschool program through both the Y, the Boys and Girls Club, tutoring, etc. That’s going to run through the entire school year.”

As for health and safety protocols, the district will continue to sanitize buildings. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, the district says they are required to quarantine.

For those in close contact with a positive case, the response will depend on their vaccination status. They’re also encouraging, not requiring, masks

“We’re comfortable and feel really good about our school system and the policies they’ve put in place that she’ll be safe to go back without one,” said parent Roxane McKinzie.

As CDC guidance changes and nearby districts start implementing mask requirements, Dr. Pulos says the district will monitor the county’s COVID cases and make decisions based on what they feel is best for their students.

