Public input wanted before renovations begin on McIntosh Co. parks

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County is looking to give two parks a makeover.

But before the renovations begin, commissioners want to know what improvements residents want to see.

A McIntosh County commissioner, who has lived here for years and remembers Eulonia Park as somewhere families would come to for various events. Now, he says, it sits empty.

The baseball field…not used anymore, and he wants to change that and bring new life into this park and Briar Patch.

Both parks are centrally located within McIntosh County and he says they should see more visitors.

The biggest issue, according to Commissioner Roger Lotson. They have no restrooms, no running water and limited recreational equipment.

The commissioner, who represents the third district, where the parks are located says the only way to attract families to the parks is by improving it. So, he’s asking county residents to provide their input at Thursday’s listening session.

Lotson wants residents to know he values what they have to say.

“I’ve been in government a long time, in varying capacities. We’ll often have meetings that never produce anything. Even though I am only one vote, I have a very loudmouth. I will keep pushing, pushing, pushing to make something happen,” Lotson said.

Lotson says the county is already looking at how to fund the park improvements, possibly through grants or SPLOST - a special local option sales tax.

The listening session is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Eulonia Senior Center.

