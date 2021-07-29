Sky Cams
Ring rescue: K-9 Dogo finds wedding bands lost in the sand

K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.
By Alissa Pietila and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Michigan had a very special mission this week after his handler saw a woman who had lost something very special to her.

WLUC reports Elsa Green lost her wedding rings in the sand at the beach.

Several people tried to help, but no one could find the rings -- that is until Sgt. Brad Pelli and K-9 Dogo stepped in.

“A nice man with his wife’s metal detector tried to find them to no avail,” Green said in a post on social media. “My friend Colleen ran up to the sheriff’s department to see if they had any way to help and was told ‘no.’ A few minutes later Deputy Pelli and [Dogo] showed up.”

Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Green’s rings.

“K-9 Dogo, you will forever be my hero!” Green said in the post

Green promised to bring the K-9 officer some ice cream to thank him for his hard work.

“Wedding rings hold such sentimental value,” Green said, happy to have them back.

Posted by Elsa Green on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

