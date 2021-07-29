Savannah Civic Center vaccine clinic relocating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to the Coastal Health District’s Mobile Vaccination Program.

Beginning next week, the vaccine clinic held every Thursday at the Savannah Civic Center will be relocating to Fire Station number 3 on East Oglethorpe Avenue.

The times remain the same. Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This change comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb. Thursday, Chatham County’s Community Transmission Index increased by 16 percent while the seven day rolling average of cases is above 100. That’s something we haven’t seen since mid February.

For weeks the Civic Center’s COVID-19 testing site saw few visitors, but that all has changed.

“It has picked up significantly even since last week. Our numbers have jumped from like 100 range to we’re in the 2-300′s now and we’re just taking it day by day,” said Amanda Spidle, Mako Site Lead.

Mako Medical leaders say they are doing their best to keep up with the increased demand because of the delta variant.

“The delta variant has definitely been the reason behind all of the testing lately. The amount of people that have come in saying my roommate tested positive, this person tested positive, at work they are testing positive and previously it was just like we talked last week it was just travel at that point so to see this rise within a seven day change is crazy.”

Health leaders say they are also seeing more people sign up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact they tell us they have started doubling their previous totals.

“Our location just down the road is where we’re seeing most of those numbers and a lot of them have been walk in’s. In speaking to those, a lot of those people are saying they are scared of this new variant and that’s why they have decided to finally get the vaccination,” said Stephen Stanley, Emergency Preparedness and Facilities Manager

Temo Ortiz got his second dose of the vaccine today. He says he waited because of schedule conflicts, but his daughter convinced him and he’s glad he listened.

“It doesn’t hurt, it only takes like one minute all you have to do is wait like 10-15 minutes just to find out if you have any side effects like that, but it’s safe come over here it’s free,” Ortiz said.

While vaccines will no longer be offered at the civic center they will take them to the fire station on Oglethorpe and continue their clinic at the annex.

