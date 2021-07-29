Sky Cams
Savannah man shares his positive experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday afternoon, one Savannah man shared his experience participating in a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine with hopes it will inspire others to take the lifesaving vaccine.

WTOC first saw the post on Facebook, Jason Combs sharing his experience being a part of a Novavax trial that he joined last year.

“You know, I can’t remember where I first heard about it, the radio or just people talking on Facebook or what. But I just decided that if we’re going to get through this thing as quickly as possible, they need volunteers. So I’m young and healthy, so why not volunteer and be a part of it,” said Jason Combs, Novavax trial participant.

Combs got his first dose of the Novavax last August, his second last September, both full doses which left him fully vaccinated.

“Almost had no side effects from the first dose. And of course, when I was having them, I didn’t know if it was a placebo or if it was the big dose, or little dose, or what. So first dose, really nothing. Second dose, I had the standard 24 hours of kind of feeling under the weather. And then after that, I was fine.”

Combs says he understands hesitancy in some to get the vaccine, but adds his experience and others like it should help ease fears.

“We’ve got people out there like me now that have had it for a year, and so I’d hope that would allay some of those fears. So I’m fine, it worked for me. Like I said in my post it protected me from a break through infection.”

Combs says his break through case came last December, but was so mild he didn’t even know he had the virus. The only way he found out was regular COVID testing through the trial.

“I joined the study to help us get through this. And to now see the mask mandate coming back and things moving backwards because people aren’t getting vaccinated, is very frustrating. Especially for people like me who volunteered for the study. We should be moving forward now, not backward.”

