Savannah nonprofit preparing for increased assistance demand as eviction moratorium is set to expire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits assisting people in the community with rent and mortgage payments have been preparing for the moratorium to expire for about a year now.

WTOC spoke with one of those groups now seeing more people reaching out for help.

The executive director for Family Promise of Greater Savannah said their phones have been ringing off the hook in recent days, people calling looking for rental assistance and for shelter.

“This is something that we actually started preparing for last year. We knew that at some point the eviction moratorium would end,” said Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick.

Bostick said her organization is now encouraging families facing an eviction to reach out.

“For the last couple of months, the last year, we’ve been really paying rents up towards five, six, seven, eight months. As far as mortgages, really the same thing, and utilities. And it’s pretty much been the same.”

As unemployment benefits and pandemic related assistance runs out, Bostick anticipates Family Promise’s services will only be in more demand.

For that reason, they are trying to be as accessible as possible.

Bostick said, “We wanted to make this situation as painless as possible. We wanted to make sure all the information was there, readily available for those that had the technology.”

Bostick added for those who don’t have internet access or devices to apply for assistance online, paper applications can be sent out and received at the Family Promise office.

