Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was called into the Hyatt Hotel on Bay Street Wednesday night.

The hotel is near city hall.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Savannah Police but did not find anything of concern.

Hotel management evacuated the building but allowed guests to return around 1 a.m. Thursday.

All roads are back open in the area.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Damion Travis Simmons
Beaufort Police looking for man they say spit in employee’s face over cost of extra sauce packets

Latest News

In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - are ending on...
Emergency SC SNAP benefits set to end this weekend
WMBF News at 11
In Focus: South Carolina first leads, then lags with police body cameras
SCCPSS bus drivers call for change to payroll system
SCCPSS bus drivers call for change to payroll system