All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was called into the Hyatt Hotel on Bay Street Wednesday night.

The hotel is near city hall.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Savannah Police but did not find anything of concern.

Hotel management evacuated the building but allowed guests to return around 1 a.m. Thursday.

All roads are back open in the area.

