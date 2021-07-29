Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial

Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.(Source: World Economic Forum via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira recommended on Thursday that the case go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state.

Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe found there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge.

The decision can be appealed.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December 2019 with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

Shakira, 44, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019. Her public relations firm said that she had immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by the Tax Office.

Shakira faces a possible fine and even possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion. However, a judge can waive prison time for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment