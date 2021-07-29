Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Hottest weather, so far this summer, builds in!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Dangerous heat indices are possible later today. It’s warm and humid out the door this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.

Temperatures approach 90° by noon under a mix of sun and a few clouds. Temperatures peak in the mid-90s around the Savannah Metro by mid-afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s between 104° and 108° in spots. The chance of rain is very minimal this afternoon and evening.

Even hotter weather builds in tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. It’ll feel as hot at 108° to 110° in a couple communities around that time.

Spotty showers and storms may develop Friday afternoon and early evening, but coverage of rain remains very spotty.

Saturday’s forecast is a “carbon-copy” of Saturday’s. Sunday features slightly ‘cooler’ weather with a greater chance of later-day rain and thunder. A much wetter weather patterns settles in heading into next work-week.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

