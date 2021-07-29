Tigers picked to finish atop the SIAC East

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After being snubbed ahead of the 2019 season, the Savannah State Tigers received some preseason recognition during Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference virtual media days.

Senior running back D’Angelo Durham was named preseason SIAC Offensive Player of the Year, though he was listed on the All-SIAC Second Team.

The awards are voted on by head coaches and Sports Information Directors throughout the conference.

Five tigers were named to the first team: offensive lineman Harvey King, defensive lineman Cameron Brown, defensive back Ny’Em Bozeman, and defensive back D’Armani Ridley.

The 2019 SIAC Freshman of the Year Einaj Carter was named to both the first and second teams. As a punt returner, Carter made the First Team and as a wide receiver he was named to the 2021 All-SIAC Second Team.

Counting Durham and Carter, five Tigers were named to the All-SIAC Second Team.

In 2019, the Tigers were voted to finish dead last in the conference, but ahead of the 2021 season, they’re picked to win the East division.

The Tigers begin their much-anticipated 2021 campaign at Valdosta State on September 4.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.