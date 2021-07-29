Tybee Island Maritime Academy partners with Kelly Tours to help transport students

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the first day back for teachers at Tybee Island Maritime Academy as they prepare for the first day of school.

On Aug. 9, more than 380 students will return for in-person learning and their school days will look a lot like they did last year.

Principal Peter Ulrich says they will be following all of the same COVID-19 safety protocols as last year including masking and temperature checks at the door.

A big change for the school, though, is their partnership with Kelly Tours to help them bus students to and from school. Ulrich says Kelly Tours will provide hub locations for families who live off the island, which he says is about 80 percent of their families.

The bell schedule has also changed. The school day will now be from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Last year 6th grade was added and this year they’re welcoming 7th grade. New buildings for the classrooms are under construction and Ulrich says they will be ready when school starts.

“Our parents and our students have become very familiar with how they can come to school each day. It really does help safeguard them and help safeguard our staff. I think everybody is on the same page with what we need to do. It’s going to be very similar to last year,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich says they’ve hired some new staff for the year. They’ve also added some new programs including underwater robotics and academic support for students who had any learning loss from last year.

