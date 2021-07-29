Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tybee Island Maritime Academy partners with Kelly Tours to help transport students

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the first day back for teachers at Tybee Island Maritime Academy as they prepare for the first day of school.

On Aug. 9, more than 380 students will return for in-person learning and their school days will look a lot like they did last year.

Principal Peter Ulrich says they will be following all of the same COVID-19 safety protocols as last year including masking and temperature checks at the door.

A big change for the school, though, is their partnership with Kelly Tours to help them bus students to and from school. Ulrich says Kelly Tours will provide hub locations for families who live off the island, which he says is about 80 percent of their families.

The bell schedule has also changed. The school day will now be from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Last year 6th grade was added and this year they’re welcoming 7th grade. New buildings for the classrooms are under construction and Ulrich says they will be ready when school starts.

“Our parents and our students have become very familiar with how they can come to school each day. It really does help safeguard them and help safeguard our staff. I think everybody is on the same page with what we need to do. It’s going to be very similar to last year,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich says they’ve hired some new staff for the year. They’ve also added some new programs including underwater robotics and academic support for students who had any learning loss from last year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

Latest News

Chatham County Police will begin using school zone speed cameras
The Coastal Health District is hosting their final back-to-school clinic before the first day...
Coastal Health District hosts back-to-school health screenings
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Vidalia schools ready for in-person learning
Savannah-Chatham school leaders have plan to try to address learning loss
Savannah-Chatham school leaders have plan to try to address learning loss