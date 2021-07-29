Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment