Accessory charge dropped for woman in deadly Bluffton shooting case

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An accessory charge has been dropped against a woman in a deadly Bluffton shooting case.

Shayniah Void was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, but that charge was dropped during a court hearing on Friday, July 30. After testimony, the prosecution said it was not the appropriate charge.

Void was one of the suspects charged after 18-year-old D’won Fields was shot and killed in early March of 2021. Jayden Void was previously facing the same accessory charge but his case was also dropped.

Two suspects still face charges in this case. Tyleic Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green are facing murder charges.

