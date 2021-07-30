Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Accessory charge dropped for woman in deadly Bluffton shooting case

Shayniah Void
Shayniah Void(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An accessory charge has been dropped against a woman in a deadly Bluffton shooting case.

Shayniah Void was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, but that charge was dropped during a court hearing on Friday, July 30. After testimony, the prosecution said it was not the appropriate charge.

Void was one of the suspects charged after 18-year-old D’won Fields was shot and killed in early March of 2021. Jayden Void was previously facing the same accessory charge but his case was also dropped.

Two suspects still face charges in this case. Tyleic Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green are facing murder charges.

LINK >>> Two more suspects in custody in connection with shooting that killed Bluffton High student

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
Police lights
All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah
William Johnson
Savannah 90-year-old walks three miles a day for past 40 years

Latest News

Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa
Jogger hit by vehicle on Tybee Island
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9