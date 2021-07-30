Chatham Co. police chief gives crime stats update to county commissioners

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County police chief gave county commissioners an update at Friday’s meeting highlighting ongoing crime problem areas, to department vacancies and community outreach initiative.

Police Chief Jeff Hadley reported total crime is up about 15 percent at the mid-point of 2021 from the same time last year. But Hadley noted the pandemic could have led to lower numbers last year, leading to this year’s increased stats.

“Our non-domestic aggravated assaults with guns have increased substantially unfortunately. 21 involved with shots fired,” Chief Hadley said.

Chief Hadley added the 204/I-95 corridor continues to present challenges for his department as well.

“We have seen an increase in road rage-type incidents particularly out in the 204, 95/204/17 corridor. We know there are plenty of weapons out there and it appears people aren’t afraid to at least brandish them when they’re aggravated, particularly in a driving circumstance,” he said.

When it comes to department staffing, Chief Hadley says at the halfway point of 2021 they have 17 openings, with the possibility of soon putting 11 in the academy. But it takes nine months to fill each open position.

“It does keep us pretty thin on a daily basis. But the current officers are really working hard and stepping up and I really appreciate it,” Chief Hadley said.

CCPD has also been busy in recent weeks with community outreach events, like participating in a Board of Education camp and block party with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and hosting a youth summer camp and pops with cops event.

“The pops with cops makes a big difference, and what you did at Westlake was really extraordinary. Those people were kind of hurting out there,” District 5 Commissioner Tanya Milton said.

And next Tuesday, CCPD will be in neighborhoods around the county for National Night Out.

