Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-30-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The heat is here with First Alert WX Days through Sunday!  We’ll see our hottest temps so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s.  Heat index values will exceed 115º for some today.  Make sure you are heat smart if you have any outdoor activities planned.  That includes drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks and staying in the a/c as much as possible.  We stay hot Sunday but we’ll see more afternoon showers and storms that may knock temps down for some.  A cold front will stall to our north this weekend and will help increase our rain chances into next week.   It will also cool our temps a little.  That front will wash out Monday but a second cold front stalls over the area into Wednesday keeping our rain chances going.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s with heat index values up to 115.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 112.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. with heat index values up to 110.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast:  Today: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.  Seas 1-2 ft.  Tonight: SW winds at 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.  Saturday: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
Police lights
All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah
William Johnson
Savannah 90-year-old walks three miles a day for past 40 years

Latest News

Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa
Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect
VIDEO | Hot weather into the weekend!
*
First Alert Weather Day | Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning in effect
Hot Hot HOT!
Dave's 5pm Forecast