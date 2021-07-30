Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The heat is here with First Alert WX Days through Sunday! We’ll see our hottest temps so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will exceed 115º for some today. Make sure you are heat smart if you have any outdoor activities planned. That includes drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks and staying in the a/c as much as possible. We stay hot Sunday but we’ll see more afternoon showers and storms that may knock temps down for some. A cold front will stall to our north this weekend and will help increase our rain chances into next week. It will also cool our temps a little. That front will wash out Monday but a second cold front stalls over the area into Wednesday keeping our rain chances going.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s with heat index values up to 115.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 112.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. with heat index values up to 110.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 1-2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

