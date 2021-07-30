Sky Cams
Downtown construction impacting Hinesville businesses

(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve been around downtown Hinesville, you’ve probably noticed construction happening along Commerce Street.

Bradwell Park in downtown Hinesville is getting a makeover. A performance stage, splash pad, outdoor seating and more.

The city began its renovation project on Bradwell Park, and it’s expected to last six months.

Several parking spots are now gone, and some businesses along Commerce Street aren’t happy.

“A lot of people do not like to shop near construction areas because it’s a hassle. Even with the parking lot being blocked, people don’t realize you’re still open,” Cakamille owner Kandra Hudson said.

It’s frustrating for business owners. Some even concerned about their business’s future.

Over at The Brickwall Café, the owner says they’re only making about 25 percent of their normal sales.

“If something doesn’t change, we will not be here in December or January,” Brickwall Café owner Nick Reardon said.

Businesses say the frustration comes from a lack of communication from the city, saying they were never told WHEN construction was going to start.

A spokeswoman says the city dropped the ball on communicating when construction would start, but she says the city has met with business owners twice already and plan to update them every month on the timeline and what they should expect in the upcoming weeks.

The city engineer said crews are set to replace the sidewalk starting next week until Aug. 11, meaning customers won’t have front door access to some businesses.

“I just sent out a notice saying I would have to be closed tomorrow so I can rearrange the shop in the back of the area.”

A tough time for businesses, already operating in the middle of a pandemic, but…

“We really appreciate the support we have.”

The city spokeswoman said during next week’s council meeting, a council member will suggest possibly offering federal grant money to downtown businesses impacted by construction.

