First Alert Weather Day | Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning in effect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mild and humid morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s in many spots through 7 a.m. Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 90s by mid-afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire WTOC Viewing Area and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for communities, generally, east of Interstate 95 today. Heat index temperatures peak near 110° in the Heat Advisory area and, possibly, hotter than 115° east of Interstate 95 between noon and 6 p.m. Technically, alerts are in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS -

+ Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day; generally between noon and 6 p.m.

+ Drink extra water and pay closer attention to how you are feeling through the day

+ Take frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors

Hot weather lingers through Saturday before starting to ease Sunday. Spotty storms are in Saturdays forecast followed by scattered downpours Sunday and wetter weather next week.

Stay cool,

Cutter

