Garden City Police seeking legal guardian of found child
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a found child.
If you have any information concerning their whereabouts or information, please call 9-1-1 or Detective Sgt. Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department at 912-656-2715.
You can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.
