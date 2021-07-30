Sky Cams
Garden City Police seeking legal guardian of found child

The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
The Garden City Police Department is asking for the legal guardian of a found child.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a found child.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts or information, please call 9-1-1 or Detective Sgt. Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department at 912-656-2715.

You can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

