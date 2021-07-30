Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December

Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two days before federally-funded emergency SNAP supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians were set to expire, the state extended them through the end of the year.

Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Sunday. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits, used for the purchase of household food, will continue receiving the monthly supplement through Dec. 31.

Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on July 28 to request authorization for the extension, writing that approximately 295,000 households currently receive SNAP assistance in the state.

In a response, McMaster wrote:

Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food.

Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.

In order to continue the emergency allocations, DSS submitted an Administrative Agency Declaration to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and received approval Thursday.

DSS will renew its request with the USDA monthly through the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
Police lights
All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah
William Johnson
Savannah 90-year-old walks three miles a day for past 40 years

Latest News

Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa
Jogger hit by vehicle on Tybee Island
Shayniah Void
Accessory charge dropped for woman in deadly Bluffton shooting case
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
VIDEO: Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9