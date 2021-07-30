Hampton Co. School District ready to move forward as one

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County School District is now unified as one, and the main goal for the new school year is bringing the two districts together.

“It has been challenging to bring the two school districts together, but we started two years ago, and we developed a plan at that time that we followed meticulously,” Hampton County Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox said.

Wilcox says merging the districts isn’t the only obstacle they’re facing this year.

“We got our test scores back recently and we noticed a drop in test scores, and it has to be due to the COVID and students being out of school and so much online learning,” Wilcox said.

To combat that, they are promoting in-class learning. Students in 4th through 8th grades that did well out of the classroom last year, will have the opportunity to stay online if they so choose. For in-person learners, there won’t be a mask mandate.

“We can’t require masks, but we can say that we suggest masks and recommend masks, so that’s the way we will operate the buses and the classrooms,” Wilcox said.

In regard to classroom precautions, each school will be different.

“It’s up to the individual principle as to how they set their school up and the individual teaching in the classrooms as to what standards they have that exceed the district’s standards,” Wilcox said.

With cases on the rise, the likelihood of a child testing positive goes up. But Wilcox says they have a plan for that scenario.

“If a child test positive the normal protocol is that they be excused from school 10 days and those children around them are also excused for that period of time.”

If the Delta variant continues to spread and case numbers get too high though.

“We would put those in that we had in the midst of it. You know, we would have the plexiglass, we would have all the extra cleaning, we would have the required masks provided the state would allow that,” Wilcox said.

