Hinesville-native Mitchell drafted at No. 9 to Kings in NBA Draft

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - In Brooklyn, New York, Hinesville’s Davion Mitchell was drafted ninth to the Sacramento Kings.

Mitchell, who just won the 2021 National Championship with Baylor his senior season is one of the oldest players in the draft this year at just 22-years-old.

Back at home in Hinesville, friends and family gathered for a private watch party to see the former Panther on the big stage.

They said this has always been his dream, and Mitchell has always worked hard to make it a reality.

Davion Mitchell to the KINGS! pic.twitter.com/ySAtyJkhsK — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) July 30, 2021

His high school coach said even watching the draft brings up a roller coaster of emotions.

“It’s just exciting. I think really the biggest emotion was the anticipation, you know, just figuring out where he was going to go, where I could possibly plan to go see a game, and just excited for him, you know,” said Liberty County boys basketball coach Julian Stokes. “Him getting out there with De’Aaron Fox, it’ll be an exciting duo to see, so that’ll be great.”

In his senior season at Baylor, Mitchell averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and more than two assists per game.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.