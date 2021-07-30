Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is spending $2 million from his emergency fund to bolster spending on state efforts to track down fugitives and stop street racing in Atlanta.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall says the $2 million will pay for four additional officers specifically assigned to the unit, along with overtime pay for others assigned to the group.

Kemp says Department of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright requested the money. Hall says the number of state officers working on the weekend effort can sometimes reach dozens.

Kemp said last week that he wants lawmakers to consider anti-crime proposals when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
Police lights
All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah
Defendants wait hundreds of days before trial in Chatham County.
Defendants wait hundreds of days before trial in Chatham County

Latest News

A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon for a famous turtle send-off!
Admiral the turtle released on Tybee Island
With the new school year just around the corner, local child advocates say reports of child...
Experts predict rise in child abuse reports in Chatham Co.
Experts predict rise in child abuse reports in Chatham Co.
Experts predict rise in child abuse reports in Chatham Co.
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison