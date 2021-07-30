Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is spending $2 million from his emergency fund to bolster spending on state efforts to track down fugitives and stop street racing in Atlanta.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall says the $2 million will pay for four additional officers specifically assigned to the unit, along with overtime pay for others assigned to the group.

Kemp says Department of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright requested the money. Hall says the number of state officers working on the weekend effort can sometimes reach dozens.

Kemp said last week that he wants lawmakers to consider anti-crime proposals when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts this fall.

