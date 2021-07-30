Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a month after Tropical Storm Elsa came through the Lowcountry, its impact is still being felt.

Hidden in the trees of Burton is the home of Lillie and Claude Fields. A home that’s stood strong through storms for decades.

“This house is the family evacuation house. This is where everyone comes when the storm is bad, because we know we’re safe ever since the 70s,” Lillie said.

But Fields says Elsa was unlike any storm before.

“I actually heard it sound like there was a train going through the sky. That was different, totally different,” she said.

A tree fell on her roof. After two weeks of work by her son and nephew, it’s not on top of the house anymore but the damage is done.

“The roofer came out here and did an estimate on the roof and already given us a price of $7,000 for repair. We can’t afford it, we’re both disabled on disability.”

Lillie says they received a bit of help from the Red Cross and she’s still in the process of speaking to other organizations.

“We’re just stuck right now. We don’t know what else to do.”

Fields says they’re still living in the house for now but aren’t sure how much longer it will be safe to do so if they can’t afford repairs.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.