Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Man arrested for attempted murder in Hilton Head Gardens shooting

Dwayne Gibbs Jr.
Dwayne Gibbs Jr.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the Monday shooting of a man at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex on Southwood Park Drive.

Dwayne Gibbs Jr., 24, was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting that wounded one man.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the apartment complex. Deputies and investigators interviewed witnesses and processed for forensic evidence at the scene.

Several witnesses told deputies Gibbs Jr., shot the man and fled following the shooting. A review of evidence collected from the scene corroborated witness statements that Gibbs was responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
SCCPSS changes bell times for several schools; system says changes due to shortage of bus drivers
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
William Johnson
Savannah 90-year-old walks three miles a day for past 40 years
Police lights
All-clear given after bomb threat called into Hyatt in downtown Savannah

Latest News

A longtime park in Statesboro gets a new look and new life after a multi-million dollar...
Statesboro park to reopen after renovation
The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police seeking legal guardian of found child
Accessory charge dropped for woman in deadly Bluffton shooting case
Accessory charge dropped for woman in deadly Bluffton shooting case
Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa
Lowcountry family still dealing with storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa
Hampton Co. School District ready to move forward as one