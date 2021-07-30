Man arrested for attempted murder in Hilton Head Gardens shooting

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the Monday shooting of a man at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex on Southwood Park Drive.

Dwayne Gibbs Jr., 24, was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting that wounded one man.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the apartment complex. Deputies and investigators interviewed witnesses and processed for forensic evidence at the scene.

Several witnesses told deputies Gibbs Jr., shot the man and fled following the shooting. A review of evidence collected from the scene corroborated witness statements that Gibbs was responsible for the shooting.

