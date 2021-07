SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a service Friday morning to honor a fallen K9 for the Savannah Police Department.

K9 Jas was killed in a car crash on July 25.

The police department will honor Jas with a memorial service at Lake Mayer Park on Friday at 11 a.m.

There will be a 21-gun salute.

WTOC will live stream the service.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.